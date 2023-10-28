Over 16k centenarian voters in Tamil Nadu, says Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The draft electoral rolls released by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo states that there are 16,306 centenarian voters in Tamil Nadu. A total of 137 of them are aged 120 and above, while 381 are in the 110 - 119 age group. Sahoo said there are 3.94 lakh first-time voters, including 2.1 lakh male and 1.75 lakh female voters. Similarly, 4.81 crore voters are in the age group of 20 to 59 years, which is the highest.

He said that the number of voters has come down from 6.24 crore last year to 6.11 crore. “This is due to various reasons, including deletion of multiple entries and deletion of dead voters,” he said. The total electorate in the state is 6,11,31,197 (3,10,54,571 female, 3,00,68,610 male and 8,016 other voters). While Sholinganallur Assembly Constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters (6,52,065), Kilvelur Constituency in Nagapattinam district has the lowest number of voters in the state (1,69,030).

Special camps for updating the list will be held for four days, November 4, 5,18, and 19 (Saturdays and Sundays) at all polling stations. “Forms for inclusion/deletion/linking of Aadhaar with EPIC/modification/transposition of entries in the electoral rolls will be available at the designated locations. Persons who will be completing 18 years of age on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 in 2024, and the persons whose names are not included in the Electoral Rolls can apply for inclusion in Form 6. Applicants should compulsorily fill in the ‘Declaration’ column of the forms submitted by them. For quality improvement of the electoral roll, the applicants have been advised to paste/upload colour photographs of 200 dpi resolution,” he said.

The CEO also said voters can apply in Form 6B to link the Aadhaar number to his/her EPIC. As of October 26, 4.23 crore Aadhaar numbers were linked with EPIC numbers.

