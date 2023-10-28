Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka extends custody of 27 Indian fishermen

The fishermen’s association on Friday urged the Centre to take action to secure the release of the arrested fishermen.

Published: 28th October 2023

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  The custody of the 27 Indian fishermen, who were arrested on October 14, has been extended by two more weeks by a Sri Lankan court. The fishermen’s association condemned the same and announced a rail blockade at Mandapam railway station on November 3.

On October 14, the Sri Lankan navy detained two Indian boats with 15 fishermen aboard, and three more Indian trawlers with 12 fishermen. They were produced before a SL court and were remanded in judicial custody for two weeks, which concluded on Friday. 

The fishermen’s association on Friday urged the Centre to take action to secure the release of the arrested fishermen. Noting that hundreds of boats belonging to Indians continue to remain in the possession of Sri Lanka, the association said the fishermen, even if released, will not be able to carry out fishing activities. Thus, they demanded that the government recover all boats and compensate for the damaged ones.
 

