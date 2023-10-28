Tamil Nadu highways deparnment removes centuries-old plaque, draws flak

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The state highways department has drawn flak from historians and activists for removing a centuries-old artefact, Pulikuthipattankal, from near the Ukkadam Valankulam water body. According to sources, the ‘Pulikuthikal’ or ‘Pulikuthipattankal’, a 12th-century plaque, was removed as part of the road widening project.

Speaking to TNIE, M Vijay, a historian and heritage enthusiast in Coimbatore, said, “People started migrating to the city only after the 10th century. As the city used to be a dense forest, people had to deforest some parts to build homes and set up farmlands. The human-animal conflict was common during those days. Thus, a warrior was assigned to battle wild animals and protect people. Whenever a warrior dies fighting a tiger, a plaque ‘Pulikuthipattan kal’ was installed in his memory.”

“Considering the historical value, officials should reinstall the stone from where it was taken out. The civic body has set up artworks that depict the culture and tradition of Tamils in Kurichi lakefront, we can also try and install the same stone in Valankulam,” he added.

R Manikandan, co-ordinator of Kovai Kulangal Pathukappu Amaippu, told TNIE that locals used to perform poojas and worship the plaque for a long time. A state highways department official said, “We removed the stone to build compound walls for the road widening project. We have asked the locals to select a place near the water body and assured help with the reinstallation of the plaque. But so far, none have responded.”

