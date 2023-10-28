Tirunelveli gets its first woman police commissioner

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli got its first woman police commissioner after IPS officer C Mageshwari assumed charge on Friday, succeeding S Rajendran, who was transferred three months ago. An engineering graduate with a master's in information technology, Mageswari joined the service as the DSP after she cleared the group 1 examination of the TNPSC in 1997.

According to a communication, "She had been promoted as additional superintendent of police in 2003 and superintendent of police in 2006. She served as the SP in Karur and Krishnagiri, and the joint commissioner of law and order, for the south and west zones of Chennai Police."

She also served as Salem's DIG. Mageshwari was conferred the Chief Minister Anna Medal in 2016 and the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2019. Mageshwari was last promoted to the Inspector General of Police in 2021.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli got its first woman police commissioner after IPS officer C Mageshwari assumed charge on Friday, succeeding S Rajendran, who was transferred three months ago. An engineering graduate with a master's in information technology, Mageswari joined the service as the DSP after she cleared the group 1 examination of the TNPSC in 1997. According to a communication, "She had been promoted as additional superintendent of police in 2003 and superintendent of police in 2006. She served as the SP in Karur and Krishnagiri, and the joint commissioner of law and order, for the south and west zones of Chennai Police." She also served as Salem's DIG. Mageshwari was conferred the Chief Minister Anna Medal in 2016 and the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2019. Mageshwari was last promoted to the Inspector General of Police in 2021.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp