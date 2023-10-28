Water level in Mettur dam crosses 50 feet

Home States Tamil Nadu

Due to poor inflow, the level reduced to 30 feet on October 10, following which water release for delta irrigation was stopped.

Cauvery water gushing out from Mettur dam in Salem district on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SALEM:  The water level in the Mettur dam crossed the 50-foot mark on Friday morning against the full reservoir level of 120 feet. Water resources department officials have ruled out the possibility of releasing water for delta irrigation for now.

Due to poor inflow, the level was reduced to 30 feet on October 10, following which water release for delta irrigation was stopped. Only 500 cusecs are being released to cater to drinking water schemes. In the wake of heavy rain in the catchment area, the water level has crossed 50 feet. On Friday, the dam received an inflow of 4,855 cusecs. 

Officials of WRD said, “The existing water is sufficient to meet drinking water demands. There is no possibility of opening water for irrigation at present. However, if demand arises from delta, the government will take a decision.”

