12,000 cops deployed in Ramanathapuram ahead of Thevar Jayanthi

Political parties/community organisations, and the general public will be allowed entry into the festival only after they have obtained due permission from the police.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Festivities kick-started in Ramanathapuram on Saturday ahead of the Thevar Jayanthi Guru Pooja festival, scheduled to be held till October 30 at Pasumpon village. The 116th festival and the 61st guru pooja will see the deployment of 12,000 police personnel in the district.

Not just Pasumpon, but several other villages have hosted various events including Mulapari festival. In light of the three-day event, security arrangements have been put in place. Political parties/community organisations, and the general public will be allowed entry into the festival only after they have obtained due permission from the police. The district administration will also run additional buses for villagers.

According to district Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, 37 check posts have been set up to monitor the footfall of visitors en route to Kamudi; each bus has been assigned two guards to monitor the movement of passengers; and 300 police personnel have been provided with body cameras.

Additionally, in a bid to curb illegal activities in Pasumpon and Kamudi villages, three drone cameras, and over 100 CCTV cameras have been installed at important junctions. For patrolling, 57 two-wheelers and 53 cars have been deployed across the district. The SP added that violators will face strict action. According to the district police, 294 cases have already been registered against violators during the guru puja held earlier, while about 280 vehicles have been confiscated.

