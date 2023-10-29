40 lakh native fish fingerlings to be released in river

By Express News Service

SALEM: TN Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru said on Saturday that 40 lakh fish fingerlings will be released in rivers is underway to protect fish resources in the state. A scheme to release native fish fingerlings in rivers is being implemented by the Department of Fisheries and as part of that, the stocking of one lakh fish fingerlings in the Cauvery River in Mettur was held on Saturday and the event was inaugurated by Nehru.

Speaking at the event, Nehru said, “The government is taking various measures to benefit the local fishermen. Based on that, the scheme of releasing 40 lakh fish fingerlings in the rivers to protect native fish resources is being carried out in the current financial year at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore. This scheme is being implemented to increase the income of the local fishermen who depend on rivers for their livelihood. In most of the rivers in the state, native species of fish are perishing. This scheme will prevent it and increase the number of fishes.”

“Fishes like Katla, Rohu, Mrigal and Kalpas are being released in the Cauvery river in Salem. In the first phase, one lakh fish fingerlings will be released, be started on Saturday. A total of three lakh fish chicks will be stocked in Salem district alone,” he added. Salem Collector S Karmegam, MLA R Rajendran and others were present during the event.

