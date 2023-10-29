Centre must hold amiable ties with neighbours to protect fishers: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Speaking on the sidelines of the recent spate of arrests of Indian fishermen by island countries, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that in order to ensure the safety of its fishermen, the Centre must hold smooth relations with its neighbours. The DMK leader was inaugurating indoor badminton courts in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

The Thoothukudi corporation has set up badminton courts cum physical fitness centres at Great Cotton, Ashok Nagar, Lions town, Pullthottam, and Nandhagopalapuram road under the smart city project as well as to mark Kalaignar centenary celebrations. Social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector G Lakshmipathy, Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy and others were present.

Speaking to media persons, Kanimozhi referred to the recent arrest of 12 fishermen, of Tharuvaikulam here, by the Maldivian navy after they sailed into Maldivian waters following a cyclonic warning. The leader said she had penned a letter to the external affairs minister seeking his intervention.

The parliamentarian added that the Centre has long insisted on holding dialogue with fishermen's associations of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Frequent arrests, impoundment of fishing vessels and catch, and the back-and-forth between governments for repatriation, impacts the livelihood of fishermen. Thus, she said, the Centre must hold friendly ties with its neighbours.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: Speaking on the sidelines of the recent spate of arrests of Indian fishermen by island countries, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that in order to ensure the safety of its fishermen, the Centre must hold smooth relations with its neighbours. The DMK leader was inaugurating indoor badminton courts in Thoothukudi on Saturday. The Thoothukudi corporation has set up badminton courts cum physical fitness centres at Great Cotton, Ashok Nagar, Lions town, Pullthottam, and Nandhagopalapuram road under the smart city project as well as to mark Kalaignar centenary celebrations. Social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector G Lakshmipathy, Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy and others were present. Speaking to media persons, Kanimozhi referred to the recent arrest of 12 fishermen, of Tharuvaikulam here, by the Maldivian navy after they sailed into Maldivian waters following a cyclonic warning. The leader said she had penned a letter to the external affairs minister seeking his intervention.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The parliamentarian added that the Centre has long insisted on holding dialogue with fishermen's associations of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Frequent arrests, impoundment of fishing vessels and catch, and the back-and-forth between governments for repatriation, impacts the livelihood of fishermen. Thus, she said, the Centre must hold friendly ties with its neighbours. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp