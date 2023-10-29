Eligible women will not be left out of Urimai Thogai scheme: Udhayanidhi

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed 1,000 debit cards to Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme beneficiaries and Rs 26.97 crore loans to 255 women self-help groups at Scott Christian Arts and Science College in Nagercoil on Saturday.

Udhayanidhi said loans have been disbursed to 25,000 women attached with 255 self-help groups. "The scheme launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin last September garnered the attention of the whole country. More than 1.6 crore women have received the Urimai Thogai so far. Of them, 2.82 lakh beneficiaries are in the district. As many as 11 lakh women made an appeal to get financial assistance. Measures are being taken to ensure that qualified women would not be left out of the scheme," he added. Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj, special programme implementation department secretary Darez Ahamed, and district collector PN Sridhar were present on the occasion.

Later in the day, Udhayanidhi inspected the water treatment plant at Krishnankovil in Nagercoil municipal corporation, where drinking water scheme estimated at a cost of Rs 296.08 crore is being carried out. Under the scheme, water would be distributed to the municipal corporation from the upstream of Puthen dam.

The minister also reviewed the progress of development works at the district collectorate. During the meeting, Udhayanidhi instructed officials to ensure that the Uzhavar Santhais would function properly. SP Sundaravathanam, DRO J Balasubramaniam, DFO M Ilayaraja, Padmanabhapuram sub-collector HR Koushik, MP Vijay Vasanth, Mayor R Mahesh, deputy mayor Mary Princy Latha, commissioner Anand Mohan, MLAs JG Prince and S Rajesh Kumar, Nagercoil RDO Sethuramalingam, and DRDA project director Babu also took part.

