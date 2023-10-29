Father and son die due to electrocution in Tirunelveli, probe underway

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A farmer and his son died of electrocution on Saturday night after they accidentally stepped on an electric fence illegally erected near a canal allegedly to capture animals at Singampatti village. The deceased persons were identified as Pechimuthu (55) and Vanaraj (28).



According to the Manimuthar police, Pechimuthu owned a farmland adjacent to the canal, frequently visited by animals. On Saturday night, after 10.30 pm, the father and son went to the fields to water the crops and check for any animal intrusion. As they were walking towards the canal, the police added, they accidentally stepped on the electric fence that was erected allegedly to capture animals and suffered electrocution.

During the wee hours of Sunday, other farmers spotted Pechimuthu and Vanaraj lying on the ground and alerted the police. The Manimuthur police rushed to the spot and sent both bodies to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem, said sources. The sources added that the police had detained a few people to find out who had erected the electric fence. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a total of `2 lakh compensation to Pechimuthu's family from his relief fund.

