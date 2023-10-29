Home States Tamil Nadu

Father and son die due to electrocution in Tirunelveli, probe underway

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the villagers spotted their bodies floating on the water, the police added.

Published: 29th October 2023 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Electrocuted, Electrocution

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A farmer and his son died of electrocution on Saturday night after they accidentally stepped on an electric fence illegally erected near a canal allegedly to capture animals at Singampatti village. The deceased persons were identified as Pechimuthu (55) and Vanaraj (28).

According to the Manimuthar police, Pechimuthu owned a farmland adjacent to the canal, frequently visited by animals. On Saturday night, after 10.30 pm, the father and son went to the fields to water the crops and check for any animal intrusion. As they were walking towards the canal, the police added, they accidentally stepped on the electric fence that was erected allegedly to capture animals and suffered electrocution.

During the wee hours of Sunday, other farmers spotted Pechimuthu and Vanaraj lying on the ground and alerted the police. The Manimuthur police rushed to the spot and sent both bodies to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem, said sources. The sources added that the police had detained a few people to find out who had erected the electric fence. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a total of `2 lakh compensation to Pechimuthu's family from his relief fund.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli Electrocution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp