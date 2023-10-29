Home States Tamil Nadu

Mother Teresa Women's University to increase admissions

Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly president said they had noticed forest and revenue officials facing practical difficulties in laying roads near Kodaikanal hill villages.

Published: 29th October 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Education, admission

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly president on Saturday said Mother Teresa Women's University has been instructed to increase its admissions as only one-third of students of the total capacity are currently enrolled.
 
The members of the committee were inspecting development works in Kodaikanal. The team visited the university and the government hospital. "The university can accommodate around 600 students. Due to a lack of infrastructure, only 200 students, including eight tribal community girls, are studying here. We gave important suggestions to increase admissions and asked the administration to raise awareness among the students about courses and campus interviews," said K Selvaperunthagai. He also said machines worth Rs 2.71 crore procured for the Solid Waste Management scheme in 2016–2017 were not used properly.

The committee president further said they had noticed forest and revenue officials facing practical difficulties in laying roads near Kodaikanal hill villages during their last visit. We have taken measures to sort it out this time, he added. District collector MN Poongodi was present on the occasion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
admissionMother Teresa Women's University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp