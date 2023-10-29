Mother Teresa Women's University to increase admissions

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly president on Saturday said Mother Teresa Women's University has been instructed to increase its admissions as only one-third of students of the total capacity are currently enrolled.



The members of the committee were inspecting development works in Kodaikanal. The team visited the university and the government hospital. "The university can accommodate around 600 students. Due to a lack of infrastructure, only 200 students, including eight tribal community girls, are studying here. We gave important suggestions to increase admissions and asked the administration to raise awareness among the students about courses and campus interviews," said K Selvaperunthagai. He also said machines worth Rs 2.71 crore procured for the Solid Waste Management scheme in 2016–2017 were not used properly.

The committee president further said they had noticed forest and revenue officials facing practical difficulties in laying roads near Kodaikanal hill villages during their last visit. We have taken measures to sort it out this time, he added. District collector MN Poongodi was present on the occasion.

