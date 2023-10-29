Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen

An official from the fisheries department said 16 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram, who went to the sea in two boats, were detained for allegedly violating the IMBL.

Published: 29th October 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 16 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in the island nation's waters on Saturday night. All arrested fishermen have been taken to Sri Lanka for legal action.

The two-week-long strike, which was held to condemn the arrest of 27 Indian fishers, was withdrawn temporarily and around 463 boats from Rameswaram set sail on Saturday. Sources said a few of them, involved in fishing, were chased away by the Sri Lankan navy during night hours. An official from the fisheries department said 16 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram, who went to the sea in two boats, were detained for allegedly violating the IMBL.

Condemning the repeated actions of the Sri Lankan Navy, the fishermen's association urged the centre to take immediate action for their release. "The 27 arrested fishermen have not been released even now. Additionally, 16 more have been arrested," they added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishermenSri Lankan navyRameswaramIMBL International Maritime Boundary Line

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp