Sri Lankan navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 16 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in the island nation's waters on Saturday night. All arrested fishermen have been taken to Sri Lanka for legal action.

The two-week-long strike, which was held to condemn the arrest of 27 Indian fishers, was withdrawn temporarily and around 463 boats from Rameswaram set sail on Saturday. Sources said a few of them, involved in fishing, were chased away by the Sri Lankan navy during night hours. An official from the fisheries department said 16 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram, who went to the sea in two boats, were detained for allegedly violating the IMBL.

Condemning the repeated actions of the Sri Lankan Navy, the fishermen's association urged the centre to take immediate action for their release. "The 27 arrested fishermen have not been released even now. Additionally, 16 more have been arrested," they added.

