Study planned to divert surplus Cauvery water to tanks in two districts  

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resource Department will commence a study to analyse the possibility of diverting excess water from the Cauvery to smaller waterbodies in Karur and Dindigul districts during monsoon. The study, which is slated to begin in the first week of November, will conclude by January 2024 and has been allocated Rs 1 crore by the government.

The study will also include soil analysis, geological assessments and land surveys for creating new tanks to store water. Following this, a preliminary feasibility report will be presented to the government. An official told TNIE, “Villages within Karur and Dindigul districts suffered even when monsoon was bountiful because they were not able to divert and store rainwater. Upon receiving approval, we will initiate the process of identifying land in these two districts to create tanks. The plans to divert surplus water from the Cauvery to waterbodies will also be of much help.”

Elaborating on the project, another official explained, “The department has identified several small tanks and lakes in these districts, all situated at a higher elevation compared to the Cauvery bed level. Our plan involves diverting surplus water from the river to these waterbodies.”Meanwhile, KV Elankeeran, state president of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, suggested considering water storage measures rather than diversion.

Elankeeran said, “The government allowed nearly 600 tmcft of Cauvery water flow into the sea due to lack of storage facilities last year. We cannot rely on water from other states in future. So, the government should initiate projects to store water by constructing check-dams within existing facilities. This could provide the state with an additional 100 tmcft storage.”

Farming in the Cauvery region has suffered due to water shortage, he added. If the government proceeds with diverting surplus water from the river, it might affect farmers in the region. So, the government should engage in discussions with farmers of the region before commencing the project.

