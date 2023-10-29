Tamil Nadu: Hospital staff takes patient’s nude photo, sends it to his wife on WhatsApp to prove he is on duty

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A temporary housekeeping staff at Government Ariyalur Medical College Hospital was suspended on Saturday for allegedly taking a photo of a male patient who was lying unconscious and naked in the operation theatre and sharing it on WhatsApp.

Manikadan of Kadur in Perambalur took a photo of the patient who was wheeled into the operation theatre for a thigh bone operation on Friday.

Inquiries revealed he sent the photo to his wife as proof that he had reported for work and shared it as his WhatsApp status.

As the photo was widely shared online, the district administration ordered for an inquiry following which the hospital management suspended Manikandan. Three other staff who were seen in the photo would also face action, sources added.

A senior doctor from the hospital told The New Indian Express, “Doctors and staff are allowed to take their mobile phones along during surgeries for emergency and educational purposes. It was wrong of the worker to take a photo and share it online.”

