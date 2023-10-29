TN not sidelining freedom fighters, read textbooks: Leoni tells governor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chairman Leoni refuted allegations by Governor RN Ravi that freedom fighters have been sidelined in textbooks in the state. He urged the governor to read the textbooks or talk to teachers before making such claims.

Detailed accounts of various freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country have been mentioned in the textbooks of classes 6 to 12. “During the Republic Day celebrations, the union government rejected the tableau of the state which showcased several leaders. However, the CM ensured that tableau was taken across the state,” said Leoni.

He added that repeated lies by the governor are helping the DMK to take the truth to the people. “He can’t defeat the Dravidian ideology. Annamalai should also read the textbooks to know the history of freedom fighters,” he said.

When asked if the syllabus of class 11 and 12 students would be reduced taking into consideration the cutting of the CBSE syllabus, Leoni said the decision would be taken by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

