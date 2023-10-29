TN told to pay Rs 29 lakh compensation to road accident victim due to police negligence

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently ordered the state government to pay Rs 29 lakh compensation to the family of a man who died after he fell down from his bike allegedly due to police negligence during a vehicle check-in in Madurai in 2019. According to Gajapriya, on June 15, 2019, when her husband Vivekananda Kumar was returning home in a two-wheeler, he was intercepted by a policeman belonging to the Delta force of Madurai City Police. She claimed that the policeman, in his attempt to stop Vivekananda Kumar, hit him with his lathi causing him to fall down from the two-wheeler and die. Stating that she and her infant son have lost their breadwinner, she requested the court to direct the government to provide her Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job.

But the additional public prosecutor appearing for the government contended that the deceased was driving the two-wheeler in an inebriated condition at a high speed and fell down after losing control of the vehicle. However, a case was registered against the policeman concerned and the same is pending for trial, he added. Further stating that the government has already sanctioned Rs 3 lakh compensation for the petitioner's family and that the same is under process, he requested the court to dismiss the petition.

Justice P Dhanabal, who heard the plea, observed that the negligence on part of the policeman has to be decided by the trial court independently based on the available evidence and the high court cannot form any opinion in the matter. "However, the deceased fell down from the two-wheeler at the time of vehicle check and he sustained injuries and then died. While so, it is the duty of the respondents (government) to pay compensation to the petitioner for the death of her husband," the judge said.

Calculating the compensation based on the principles of just compensation as in the case of an accident under the Motor Vehicles Act, the judge opined that the deceased's family is entitled to Rs 30.84 lakh compensation. Since the deceased failed to follow traffic rules and did not wear a helmet, 5% of the amount is deducted, the judge added and directed the government to pay Rs 29 lakh to the deceased's family within two months. As far as the request seeking a government job is concerned, it is for the government to decide as per rules, the judge said.

