Trial run of phase-1 of Pillur Scheme 3 project conducted near Mettuapalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board Managing Director V Dakshinamoorthy along with Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and other officials inspected the completion of the first phase of the Rs 800 crore Pillur Scheme 3 project works near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The commissioner and the MD, along with TWAD Board Chief Engineer Sellamuthu and various other officials kick-started the trial run of phase 1 of the project at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai panchayat in Coimbatore.

Sources said that phase 1 of the project includes Raw Water Storage Tanks and water pumping stations, which were constructed at the cost of Rs 134 crore. The motor pumps at the pumping station were switched on and the raw water pumping from the storage tanks to the treatment plant was carried out as part of the trial run. “After the successful trial run of phase 1 of the project, the team inspected the tunnel built at Kattanmalai and the ongoing clear water pipeline installation works near the tunnel. The project is expected to be completed by December and will likely be commissioned from January,” added the sources.

