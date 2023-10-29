Two mandapams to be built at a cost of Rs 1.55 crore at Muthuramalinga Thevar's memorial in Pasumpon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Saturday announced that two mandapams at a total cost of Rs 1.55 crore will be built at the two entrances of the memorial of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district.

A release said Stalin made this announcement accepting the long-pending demand from people that a permanent mandapam should be established along the memorial to prevent congestion and protect visitors from the vagaries of weather.

“Thevar Jayanthi is being celebrated as a state government function on October 30 and during this occasion, a large number of people from various parts of the state and popular personalities visit Pasumpon to pay homage. Since the gathering has to wait in front of the memorial in a small place, people wait for a long time to pay homage. The state is establishing temporary shelter every year to protect people from vagaries of weather, “the release added.

Stalin is scheduled to visit the memorial of the late leader in Pasumpon village on October 30 to pay homage. Leaders of almost all political parties are visiting the memorial on that day and the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for Thevar Jayanthi celebrations.

