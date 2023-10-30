Home States Tamil Nadu

108 ambulance staff to go on strike from January 8 in TN

108 ambulance

108 ambulances ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Members of the 108 Ambulance Workers Union of Tamil Nadu held a meeting at the district Collectorate on Sunday, to discuss their statewide indefinite strike scheduled to commence on January 8.

Earlier, during an executive meeting held in Sivaganga on October 18, members of the union unanimously decided to hold a strike and passed a resolution. Then they conducted a preparation meeting in Madurai, which included staff from Madurai, Theni, and Dindigul, and was presided over by Union state General Secretary R Rajendran.

He stated that while 6,000 employees are at work across the state, 300 vacancies have resulted in staff shortage that burdens the existing employees. So, employees are forced to extend their shifts from eight to 12 hours a day, or more.

"Citing staff shortage, the administration of the GVK EMRI Green Health Services has cancelled more than 100 ambulance services on our weekly offs in the last few years," added Rajendran. Despite hiring 160 people, hundreds of vacancies remain, he said, and demanded that the administration reinstate the 120 employees, who were dismissed over allegedly participating in protests. 

