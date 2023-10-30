Coromandel fishers shift base as northeast monsoon looms

Antony Fernando By

NAGAPATTINAM: With fisherfolk from various coastal districts moving camp from Kodiyakarai to Palk Strait over the past few weeks in view of the advancing monsoon, the coming months are set to witness heavy competition among fisherfolk in the Palk Bay.

It is common for fisherfolk across coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who usually venture into the Coromandel waters, to shift to the Palk Strait during the months from late October to early February owing to the "tranquil" nature of sea waters and availability of fish. Kodiyakarai, also known as Point Calimere, located at the apex of delta districts, is a favoured destination to camp and operate since it is the point connecting the Coromandel waters and Palk Bay.

Local fisherfolk provide food, shelter and vessel berths for visiting fisherfolk and make an income through them. "Fishers from across the state have been camping in Kodiyakarai for the past few days, and the number of vessels in Kodiyakarai has been gradually increasing. Since we face no objections from neighbouring villages in the taluk, locals can make an income by serving the visitors," said M Durgeswaran, a local from Kodiyakarai.

While the number of FRP motorised boats in Kodiyakarai owned by local fisherfolk stand at about 60, they can swell up to a thousand by the end of November, considering no conflicts arise. Fishers from Coromandel coast districts such as Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Palk Bay districts like Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram set up camp in Kodiyakarai to base their operations in Palk Strait.

Over the last few years, Kodiyakarai's services to fishers from other districts have often irked fisherfolk in its taluk of Vedaranyam and its district of Nagapattinam. Fearing that allowing too many fishers from other districts would lead to excessive fishing and depletion of fish resources in Palk Strait, fisherfolk from villages in Vedaranyam often get into disputes with their Kodiyakarai counterparts.

Recent conflicts have prompted intervention from the fisheries department, which ruled that only a limited number of fisherfolk from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts would be allowed to berth in Kodiyakarai. "The fishing community in Vedaranyam have so far not objected, so we won't be enforcing any restrictions yet. We are permitting fishers from a few other districts like Thanjavur and Tiruvarur to berth in Kodiyakarai," said an official from the department.

