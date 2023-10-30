Goa governor given car ‘without’ Tricolour at Salem airport; officials deny charge

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

SALEM: In an alleged breach of protocol, officials of Salem district administration failed to provide Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, who arrived in the city by flight from Chennai on Sunday, a car with national flag.

According to sources, flight services between Salem and Chennai resumed on Sunday after a long break. The first flight arrived in Salem at 12.30 pm. Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai was among the 43 passengers who were on board the flight. According to sources, Sreedharan was to travel to Karnataka after resting for a while at the circuit house in Hasthampatti. But he allegedly was given a car without the Tricolour, sources said.

RP Gopinath, president of environment protecting wing of TN BJP, released a statement condemning the incident. “He travelled in that car with no other option. Who is responsible for this negligence? A question arises as to whether this is the honour given to a governor,” he said. The party shared pictures of the car without the national flag.

The district administration denied the allegation and shared a photo of the car allegedly provided to the governor with the national flag. “Two cars from Tamil Nadu and two cars from Karnataka were sent for Governor Sreedharan Pillai. All the cars had the national flag.” an official said.

When contacted, district collector S Karmegam said, “I was among those who received the governor and the other passengers at the airport. Cars were sent for the governor on behalf of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Apparently, there was some confusion in selecting the car. From the circuit house, the governor travelled to Karnataka in our car with the national flag.”

Flight service between Salem, Chennai resumes

Salem: Flight service between Salem and Chennai resumed after over two years on Sunday. According to sources, Salem to Chennai flight was stopped in May 2021 due to various circumstances and the airport was used for only private flights after that. But, based on demand from public and industries, service from Bengaluru to Kochi via Salem started on October 16. The first flight departed from Chennai at 11.30 am and reached Salem at 12.30 pm. The flight took off for Chennai with 63 passengers at 12.50 pm. “The flight will run daily. We believe it will be useful for the people,” officials said.

