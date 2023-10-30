In a first, SC beneficiaries turn cement dealers with govt aid in TN

Saravanan MP By

TIRUPPUR: In a first, the Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Limited has awarded dealership to six people from the Scheduled Castes community. The process was facilitated and supported by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO). P Paulrasu of Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, the first beneficiary, received his dealership papers recently.

Paulrasu, who lives in Alangiumvillage, said,” I studied up to Class 10 and worked as daily wage labourer for the past 30 years. Due to social issues, I couldn’t get financial support even to start a petty shop. So, I worked as a painter and at construction sites. When I have no job, I rear goats. Few months ago, I saw an advertisement from TAHDCO offering financial support and help for members of SC community. With the encouragement of my friends and relatives, I applied for a cement agency from Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Limited. I was lucky to get selected and was interviewed by collector T Christuraj.”

Paulrasu said he deposited Rs 5,000 in first phase and Rs 10,000 in the second phase for the dealership and received 400 bags of Valimai brand cement. On Sunday, TAHDCO officials inaugurated his godown in Alangium.

Alangium panchayat president K Devi, who was also present at the inauguration, said,”Paulrasu has six brothers and four sisters. Due to social problems and other issues, he remained a goat rearer and has around 40 goats. But he ensured that his two sons completed college. He has got a cement agency from Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Limited and we hope this improves his financial condition.”

TAHDCO (Tiruppur) manager T Ranjit Kumar said,”Bank loans are arranged with TAHDCO subsidy for self employment under Entrepreneur Development Programme (EDP), for several ventures such milk agency etc, but we never attempted to offer cement dealership for SC community. This is the first time a SC beneficiary is opening a cement agency from Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Limited.

