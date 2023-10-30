Home States Tamil Nadu

Kerala blast: Security beefed up across Tamil Nadu

According to G Chandeesh, DCP (North), vehicle check is being carried out at 80 places in the city since afternoon.

Published: 30th October 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala blast

Police personnel checking vehicles parked at the railway station in Katpadi on Sunday | s dinesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following the blast at Kalamaserry on Sunday morning, railway police in Tamil Nadu have intensified checks at all stations. Police have also intensified vigil across the state. In Coimbatore, police stepped up frisking and checking at public places. All places of worship in the district have come under scanning. 

According to G Chandeesh, DCP (North), vehicle check is being carried out at 80 places in the city since afternoon. Over 100 places where crowds gather and those considered sensitive are under scanner. As many as 400 police personnel have been deployed for security. Police, along with Government Railway Police, are engaged in intense checking at railway junctions since Coimbatore has frequent train services from Kerala, he added. 

District SP V Badrinarayanan who inspected security arrangements said vigil has been tightened at all the 13 checkposts on Tamil Nadu - Kerala border. In Tenkasi, police conducted random checks on two-wheeler riders from Kerala using face recognition software. Police also checked two-wheelers, cars and buses coming from the neighbouring state.

DIG, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and SP (In-charge), Tenkasi N Silambarasan inspected the Puliyarai checkpost. Due to vehicle check, buses and cars could be seen waiting in a long queue. In Tirunelveli city, based on the instruction by Commissioner of Police C Mageswari, assistant commissioners conducted surprise checks at hotels and lodges.

On Sunday morning, multiple IED blasts rocked Kalamaserry leaving one woman dead and more than 30 injured. The blasts occurred at a Christian religious gathering in a conventional hall. Pieces of the explosives indicated to be IED. Further probe is on.    

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala blast Kalamaserry G Chandeesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp