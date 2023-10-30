Kerala blast: Security beefed up across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the blast at Kalamaserry on Sunday morning, railway police in Tamil Nadu have intensified checks at all stations. Police have also intensified vigil across the state. In Coimbatore, police stepped up frisking and checking at public places. All places of worship in the district have come under scanning.

According to G Chandeesh, DCP (North), vehicle check is being carried out at 80 places in the city since afternoon. Over 100 places where crowds gather and those considered sensitive are under scanner. As many as 400 police personnel have been deployed for security. Police, along with Government Railway Police, are engaged in intense checking at railway junctions since Coimbatore has frequent train services from Kerala, he added.

District SP V Badrinarayanan who inspected security arrangements said vigil has been tightened at all the 13 checkposts on Tamil Nadu - Kerala border. In Tenkasi, police conducted random checks on two-wheeler riders from Kerala using face recognition software. Police also checked two-wheelers, cars and buses coming from the neighbouring state.

DIG, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and SP (In-charge), Tenkasi N Silambarasan inspected the Puliyarai checkpost. Due to vehicle check, buses and cars could be seen waiting in a long queue. In Tirunelveli city, based on the instruction by Commissioner of Police C Mageswari, assistant commissioners conducted surprise checks at hotels and lodges.

On Sunday morning, multiple IED blasts rocked Kalamaserry leaving one woman dead and more than 30 injured. The blasts occurred at a Christian religious gathering in a conventional hall. Pieces of the explosives indicated to be IED. Further probe is on.

