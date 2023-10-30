Navalkadu farmers demand permanent solution to repeated breach of tank

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Though about 200 acres of paddy fields depend on the Nadakulam tank in Navalkadu for irrigation, the same portion of the tank getting breached about four times in the last 10 years has left the tank not capable of storing enough water. Receiving inflow from Anandanar channel and rainwater flow from nearby mountains, the Nadakulam tank had been the lifeline of farmers.



N Pazhani from Navalkadu, an organic farmer, said owing to the continuous breaches, the tank is no longer able to store water properly. "Officials placed sandbags at the breach portion as a temporary measure. But, no permanent repair work has been taken up so far. The tank again breached during the rains last month. So, we couldn't begin cultivation on time. The water resources department should begin repair work at the waterbody immediately after this rainy season.," he added.



Ananthanar Channel Water Users Association President P Chenbagasekarapillai also urged the authorities to repair the tank soon. K Paramasivam, a farmer, said his farmland is situated near the tank. "Owing to the breach, my field gets filled with sand and stones. Cultivating paddy has become really hard in my field," he rued.



Officials from the water resources department said the fund has already been allotted for building a permanent construction at the tank. The work will begin next summer, they added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KANNIYAKUMARI: Though about 200 acres of paddy fields depend on the Nadakulam tank in Navalkadu for irrigation, the same portion of the tank getting breached about four times in the last 10 years has left the tank not capable of storing enough water. Receiving inflow from Anandanar channel and rainwater flow from nearby mountains, the Nadakulam tank had been the lifeline of farmers. N Pazhani from Navalkadu, an organic farmer, said owing to the continuous breaches, the tank is no longer able to store water properly. "Officials placed sandbags at the breach portion as a temporary measure. But, no permanent repair work has been taken up so far. The tank again breached during the rains last month. So, we couldn't begin cultivation on time. The water resources department should begin repair work at the waterbody immediately after this rainy season.," he added. Ananthanar Channel Water Users Association President P Chenbagasekarapillai also urged the authorities to repair the tank soon. K Paramasivam, a farmer, said his farmland is situated near the tank. "Owing to the breach, my field gets filled with sand and stones. Cultivating paddy has become really hard in my field," he rued. Officials from the water resources department said the fund has already been allotted for building a permanent construction at the tank. The work will begin next summer, they added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp