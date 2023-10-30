Home States Tamil Nadu

Navalkadu farmers demand permanent solution to repeated breach of tank

N Pazhani from Navalkadu, an organic farmer, said owing to the continuous breaches, the tank is no longer able to store water properly.

Published: 30th October 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Though about 200 acres of paddy fields depend on the Nadakulam tank in Navalkadu for irrigation, the same portion of the tank getting breached about four times in the last 10 years has left the tank not capable of storing enough water. Receiving inflow from Anandanar channel and rainwater flow from nearby mountains, the Nadakulam tank had been the lifeline of farmers.

N Pazhani from Navalkadu, an organic farmer, said owing to the continuous breaches, the tank is no longer able to store water properly. "Officials placed sandbags at the breach portion as a temporary measure. But, no permanent repair work has been taken up so far. The tank again breached during the rains last month. So, we couldn't begin cultivation on time. The water resources department should begin repair work at the waterbody immediately after this rainy season.," he added.

Ananthanar Channel Water Users Association President P Chenbagasekarapillai also urged the authorities to repair the tank soon. K Paramasivam, a farmer, said his farmland is situated near the tank. "Owing to the breach, my field gets filled with sand and stones. Cultivating paddy has become really hard in my field," he rued.

Officials from the water resources department said the fund has already been allotted for building a permanent construction at the tank. The work will begin next summer, they added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navalkadu farmers breach of tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp