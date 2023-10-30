Perambalur fish trader hacked to death by gang in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A fish trader from Perambalur was hacked to death by a four-member gang in full public view at the fish market in Kasi Vilangi on Kulumani Road on Sunday. According to a release from the Tiruchy police commissioner’s office, the deceased has been identified as V Ramaraj of Thirunagar. Around 2 am on Sunday, he along with three workers arrived at the market.

After purchase, he was taking the catch to his car around 4.15 am when four people arrived in two bikes and hacked him to death with a machete. Sustaining severe head injuries, Ramaraj died on the spot and the gang fled the scene.

City police commissioner N Kamini inspected the crime scene and four special teams were formed to nab the accused. The release recalled that Ramaraj along with his brother Siva and friends on March 23, 2021, murdered Senguttuvel of Perambalur near the old bus stand there.

While the case hearing is under way at the district court in Perambalur, it is suspected that Senguttuvel’s relatives and friends followed Ramaraj to Tiruchy and murdered him on Sunday to avenge the former’s death, the release added.

