Revised question bank for classes 10, 12 out soon in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Parents Teachers Association will soon release the updated version of the question banks and solution books for classes 10 and 12 students. These books, used by students across the state to prepare for public examinations, have not been updated since 2019.

The association released books in the 2019-20 academic year after the school education department released updated textbooks for classes 10 and 12 based on the new syllabus. “Because it was the first edition, there was a lot of room for improvement. We have also provided answers for the objective questions which were not there before. A team of teachers has been working for a year to improve the books and the work is in the final stages now,” said an official from the school education department.

There are 11 books and the books will be printed by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. “The books will aid the students in the preparation for the public examinations. They are not available in many places now and we are getting queries from several students for these books,” said a member of Tamil Nadu PG Teachers Association.

