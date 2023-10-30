Home States Tamil Nadu

Revised question bank for classes 10, 12 out soon in TN

The association released books in the 2019-20 academic year after the school education department released updated textbooks for classes 10 and 12 based on the new syllabus. 

Published: 30th October 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu Parents Teachers Association will soon release the updated version of the question banks and solution books for classes 10 and 12 students. These books, used by students across the state to prepare for public examinations, have not been updated since 2019.

The association released books in the 2019-20 academic year after the school education department released updated textbooks for classes 10 and 12 based on the new syllabus. “Because it was the first edition, there was a lot of room for improvement. We have also provided answers for the objective questions which were not there before. A team of teachers has been working for a year to improve the books and the work is in the final stages now,” said an official from the school education department. 

There are 11 books and the books will be printed by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. “The books will aid the students in the preparation for the public examinations. They are not available in many places now and we are getting queries from several students for these books,” said a member of Tamil Nadu PG Teachers Association.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Parents Teachers Association question banks and solution books

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp