School kids in TN to go on college visits in November

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department has asked government schools to take students on exposure visits to higher education institutions from November 6 to 9 across the state. This is intended to motivate students having doubts about higher education.

In February this year, 33,339 students were taken on exposure visits to various higher education institutions. The department planned the trip earlier this academic year to give students ample time to decide on courses and institutions that they would like to study in.

Several students, who were doubtful about joining higher education, changed their minds and applied to study in colleges with the help of the career guidance committee members and NSS students, said school education department officials.

This year, schools have been asked to take 35 students to higher education institutions. Committees headed by the respective district collectors have been formed to coordinate the efforts. The students will be taken to the government colleges in the districts based on the groups they have chosen.

Private colleges can be included in the list only by the district collector. The transport department will arrange for buses (one bus for 75 students) to ferry them to colleges on the day of the visit.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The school education department has asked government schools to take students on exposure visits to higher education institutions from November 6 to 9 across the state. This is intended to motivate students having doubts about higher education. In February this year, 33,339 students were taken on exposure visits to various higher education institutions. The department planned the trip earlier this academic year to give students ample time to decide on courses and institutions that they would like to study in. Several students, who were doubtful about joining higher education, changed their minds and applied to study in colleges with the help of the career guidance committee members and NSS students, said school education department officials.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This year, schools have been asked to take 35 students to higher education institutions. Committees headed by the respective district collectors have been formed to coordinate the efforts. The students will be taken to the government colleges in the districts based on the groups they have chosen. Private colleges can be included in the list only by the district collector. The transport department will arrange for buses (one bus for 75 students) to ferry them to colleges on the day of the visit. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp