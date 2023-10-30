Thevar Jayanthi traffic diversions in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In view of Thevar Jayanti celebrations on Monday, traffic police have announced traffic diversions in the city. Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal chaired a review meeting with senior police officials in Madurai on Sunday. According to an official statement, lorries and other heavy-load vehicles won't be permitted to enter the city from 6 am till 10.30 pm on Monday.



Vehicles coming from Natham Road and Azhagar Kovil Road should turn near Periyar statue and proceed via Raja Muthaiah Mandram, KK Nagar, Aavin Junction, Anna Nagar Main Road, PTR Bridge and Kamarajar Road. Vehicles coming from Mattuthavani and Aavin Junction to Natham Road should proceed to New Natham Road via Raja Muthiah Mandram, and Thamarai Thotti Junction. Vehicles from Mattuthavani should proceed through KK Nagar, Aavin Junction, Kuruvikkaran Road Junction, Ganesh Theatre Junction, and Kamaraj Road to reach the city.



Similarly, the vehicles from North Veli Street, Yanaikkal and Pudhupalam should take a left turn near Palam Station Road, MM Lodge Junction and proceed via Kansapuram Road, E2 Road, Arasan Sweets, and Periyar Maligai. Vehicles coming from Melamadai to Goripalyam should proceed through Aavin Junction, Kuruvikkaran Road Junction, Ganesh Theatre Junction and Kamaraj Road to reach Madurai city.



Only those vehicles that are going to Pasumpon to attend Thevar Jayanti function and have prior police permission can pass through the city on Monday. Two-wheelers won't be allowed to pass through Goripalayam Thevar Salai Junction. However, those coming to attend the function can park their two-wheelers near Tamukkam Ground, Anna Bus Stand, MM Lodge Junction, and Melakara Street.

