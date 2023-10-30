Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy residents riled as posters, graffiti make a comeback on public properties

Political graffiti

Political graffiti near the Uyyakondan canal bridge near MGR roundabout in Tiruchy, on Saturday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHI:  The menace of defacement of public properties reemerging in prime locations of the city after a months-long hiatus has residents urging the corporation to continue its crackdown from August on such offenders. The MGR roundabout and the nearby Uyyakondan bridge are cases in point where the corporation drive in August stopped them from being defaced with posters.

Sources, however, said that the monsoon and related civic issues kept such drives out of priority for the past few weeks. As a result, political graffiti has resurfaced at spots near the bridge, residents said. "It appears that the corporation is not conducting inspections in the past few weeks due to monsoon-related preparations.

Though they deserve priority, it should not ignore other civic issues. Every day, several residents, including senior corporation officials, pass through MGR roundabout. It is hence unclear how the authorities missed the defacement at such a prominent location," said Jayashankar T of Anna Nagar. Mahesh L of Crawford said, "The graffiti close to the beautified space near Aristo bridge makes a mockery of the claims made by the corporation.

It has to impose fine on the offenders and share the details on their social media platforms. Such a move would send a strong message to those committing such offences." When enquired, a senior corporation official said, “We would check why our team failed to notice the defacement at such prime locations. We will impose fines on the offenders.”

