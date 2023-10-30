Woman, son attacked for not repaying money borrowed by husband 21 years ago in TN

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Two moneylenders were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attacking a woman and her son after the woman failed to repay Rs 1.2 lakh, which her late husband had borrowed 21 years ago. Police identified the suspects as N Murugaraj (33) and M Kalyanasundaram (26) of Sivalarkulam.



"Sivanpandi of Anna Nagar in Alangulam borrowed Rs 1.2 lakh at an exorbitant interest rate (kanthuvatti) in 2002 from Murugaraj's family. However, Sivanpandi took the extreme step in 2005 over some family issues and the loan remained unpaid. On Saturday, Murugaraj and Kalyanasundaram, who are engaged in 'kanthuvatti' collection, went to Sasikala's house and abused her using filthy language. When Sasikala's son Sutharson (27) intervened, the moneylenders attacked the woman and her son," said sources.

Based on Sutharson's complaint, Alangulam police registered a case and arrested the duo.



Meanwhile, Alangulam police also registered a case against another moneylender, B Selvakumar (41) of Sivalarkulam, for allegedly attacking T Jeyaraj (42) of Alangulam.

"Jeyaraj borrowed Rs 15,000 from Selvakumar on October 24 night upon a promise that he would repay Rs 16,000 to the moneylender the next day. Since Jeyaraj failed to repay the money, Selvakumar attacked Jeyaraj on his face and head. Jeyaraj's mobile phone was snatched away by the suspect," police said.

