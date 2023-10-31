Clash over quarry bid: DMK men ‘assault’ BJP cadre at collectorate 

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Tension erupted at the Department of Geology and Mining in the district collectorate after over 500 supporters of Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran, disrupted an attempt by a BJP functionary and cadre to file a tender application for 31 stone quarries, got into a confrontation which soon escalated into a physical altercation.

The department office suffered damage, and law enforcement and government employees who tried to intervene were manhandled. Consequently, collector K Karpagam cancelled the tender process. The deadline to submit tenders for the quarries, including sites in Padalur and Kavulpalayam in Perambalur, was set for October 30. C Kalaiselvan (48), village panchayat president of Kavupalayam and district vice-president of the BJP traders’ wing, accompanied by P Murugesan (48), district president of the BJP traders’ wing from Velur, arrived to apply for a quarry tender on behalf of C Murugesan (43), his younger brother. It is alleged that the supporters obstructed their filing, but the two attempted to proceed to the mining office with police assistance.

Incensed at this, a group of supporters confronted the police in front of the mining office, attacking Kalaiselvan and Murugesan. Applications were torn, and the supporters attacked assistant director (mines) (In-charge) P Jayapal, assistant geology officer G Elangovan, revenue inspector P Kumari Anandhan, tearing their shirts and snatching their mobile phones. The violence lasted approximately three hours. Despite attempts by the collector to restore calm, the situation escalated, only to be resolved by Perambalur SP Shymala Devi, who arrived later with armed reserve police forces. Kalaiselvan and P Murugesan were subsequently admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Kalaiselvan commented to TNIE, stating, “DMK supporters assaulted us for engaging in the tender process, and the situation could have resulted in fatalities. Such incidents in the collector’s office are condemnable. The DMK’s aggressive actions must cease, and people should react to this.” P Murugesan expressed his distress, mentioning the severity of the attack and his intention to file a complaint.

Jayapal, the Assistant Director of the Mine Department, indicated that three officials were assaulted, their mobile phones confiscated and later returned, and office equipment, including CCTV cameras, damaged.

Collector Karpagam assured that a case would be registered, and appropriate measures taken, while SP Shymala Devi confirmed that action would follow after receiving the complaint from the mines department. Efforts to contact the minister for a statement were unsuccessful.

Officials attacked

Mine Department said three officials were assaulted and office equipment, including CCTV cameras, were damaged. Collector Karpagam assured that a case would be registered, and appropriate measures taken

