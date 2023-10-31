Home States Tamil Nadu

CM M K Stalin flags off works on flyover in Madurai

According to a statement, the flyover, grade separator, and high-level flyover will address traffic bottlenecks in the city.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated construction works of the Goripalayam flyover and a grade separator during his visit to Madurai on Monday. 

By Express News Service

According to a statement, the flyover, grade separator, and high-level flyover will address traffic bottlenecks in the city. The 1.3 km-long Goripalayam flyover will start from Thamukkam to pass Goripalayam junction and the newly constructed River Bridge, which runs parallel to the AV Bridge across the Vaigai river, and culminate at Nelpettai Anna Statue junction.

A 700 metre-long one-way lane will branch out at Goripalayam Junction, towards Sellur. The flyover will be constructed at an outlay of `190 crores.

CM Stalin also flagged off works on the Madurai - Thondi state highway (SH 33), which will run 19.2 km long and will be maintained by Madurai (Highways) West Subdivision. Works on the same will be carried out at a cost of Rs 150.2 crore. The two-lane service road will be expanded on both sides to accommodate stormwater drains.

In addition to the aforementioned plans, traffic signals will be removed and roundabouts will be constructed at the Collectorate, Aavin, and Apollo junctions. The bridge, once completed, will reduce traffic congestion at Aavin junction.

Later, Stalin along with ministers visited World Tamil Peramaippu leader Pala Nedumaran who is currently under treatment, before returning to Chennai.

