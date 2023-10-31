Home States Tamil Nadu

Family of man shot dead by foresters accepts body

Later, they agreed to proceed with the postmortem and the body was taken to his native for the last rites.

By Express News Service

THENI: The family of a 55-year-old man shot at allegedly by forest officials near Gudalur forest range called off their protest and accepted the deceased's body on Monday. Andipatti MLA  A  Maharajan held talks with the protesters and assured them of action against the officials along with compensation to the family.

According to sources, A Eswaran of Kullappagoundanpatti village was shot at by the officials on Saturday night, when the man allegedly tried to attack the foresters with a sickle when they saw him installing an illegal electric fence for poaching.

The officials opened fire for self-defence and Eswaran died. Stating that he was just doing security guard work, his family staged a protest near Theni Government Hospital demanding action against the officials. Later, they agreed to proceed with the postmortem and the body was taken to his native for the last rites.

