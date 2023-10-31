Ignored by officials, Tamil Nadu farmers pool Rs 1 lakh to repair check dam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A group of farmers from Angalakurichi near Pollachi have reconstructed a check dam, which had been damaged for many years, at their expense. According to the farmers, poor maintenance weakened the check dam and cracks appeared on the barrier wall because of which water could not be stored. Both the water level in open wells and the groundwater level dropped in agricultural areas in the past four years. The farmers took up the issue with Anaimalai Panchayat Union a few times. However, they themselves restored the check dam because officials allegedly did not take steps to fix the issue.

AM Ponnusamy, a farmer who initiated the renovation work, said, “Water from the hills is collected by the check dam, and if it overflows, it drains into the Aliyar river. We spent about Rs 1 lakh on labour cost and other charges, and used sand that was available in the water catchment area. The work was finished in 20 days. Using iron mesh, the entire wall was paved with concrete after the damage was repaired. We applied a two-layer cement coating to the check dam wall to keep the stones from coming loose. This will ensure the wall is stable for the next 20 years. The check dam was constructed by the agricultural department 22 years ago to raise the groundwater level in Angalakurichi panchayat.”

Another farmer M Thangavelu said, “We did not file any written complaint to the authorities, but conveyed our demand in a friendly manner. The union officials told us that they would reconstruct it only after receiving funds for the check dam renovation. We can’t hold off till then and hence, we collected money ourselves and fixed the dam.”

Ponnusamy said the check dam has 1.5 acres of water spread area and barrier wall that is 50 feet wide and 8 feet high. It supports agriculture on about 500 acres in Angalakurichi and the adjacent areas, both directly and indirectly through groundwater resources.

