Madurai Bench of Madras HC issues notice to Collector on plea to demolish dilapidated OHTs in Ramnad 

MADURAI: Responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to demolish and reconstruct four dilapidated overhead tanks (OHTs) in R S Mangalam town panchayat, in Ramanathapuram, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued a notice to the district collector on Monday.



The litigant, I Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed, submitted that the aforementioned OHTs are situated in wards three, eight, 10, and 15 of the town panchayat. While three of the tanks were constructed in 1998 and have a capacity of one lakh litre each, the fourth tank was built in 2004 to hold three lakh litres of water, he added.



Stating that all four OHTs are in a dilapidated state, Ahamed said they pose a huge risk to the public. One of the tanks is situated at the back of a government primary school and is on the verge of collapsing, he added. The issue was brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, but to no avail, he alleged.



When the case came up for hearing, the government counsel informed justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel that steps were being taken to renovate one of the four OHTs, and assured to get information on the status of the other three tanks. The case is adjourned to December 1.

