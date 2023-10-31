Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Bench of Madras HC issues notice to Collector on plea to demolish dilapidated OHTs in Ramnad 

Stating that all four OHTs are in a dilapidated state, Ahamed said they pose a huge risk to the public.

Published: 31st October 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to demolish and reconstruct four dilapidated overhead tanks (OHTs) in R S Mangalam town panchayat, in Ramanathapuram, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued a notice to the district collector on Monday.

The litigant, I Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed, submitted that the aforementioned OHTs are situated in wards three, eight, 10, and 15 of the town panchayat. While three of the tanks were constructed in 1998 and have a capacity of one lakh litre each, the fourth tank was built in 2004 to hold three lakh litres of water, he added.

Stating that all four OHTs are in a dilapidated state, Ahamed said they pose a huge risk to the public. One of the tanks is situated at the back of a government primary school and is on the verge of collapsing, he added. The issue was brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, but to no avail, he alleged.

When the case came up for hearing, the government counsel informed justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel that steps were being taken to renovate one of the four OHTs, and assured to get information on the status of the other three tanks. The case is adjourned to December 1.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PIL OHTs Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp