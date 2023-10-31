Omnibus driver's rampage kills 2, injures 2 in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In a freak accident, two people were killed and two others injured after the driver of an omnibus refused to stop even after the open luggage compartment door of the bus hit pedestrians in the stretch between Keeranur Vilakku and Vadakku Authoor on Sunday night. This went on for two kilometres, until he was chased and stopped at Vadakku Authoor.



According to sources, the accused, S Magesh (30) of Tiruchendur, was plying the vehicle to Chennai from Sathankulam, when the loose door of the luggage compartment unlatched and hit pedestrians and motorists at Authoor. Motorist Sahul Hameed (43) was the first to be hit at Keeranur Vilakku, followed by Subbiah (75) at Narasanvilai, at least 700 metres away.



As the driver continued the rampage despite people's cries, the door knocked down Senthil Kumar (43) at South Authoor bazaar, and Priyadarshini (23), who was standing in front of the Vadakku Authoor bus stand. Several people chased the bus asking the driver to stop, and the horror finally came to an end well past the bus stand. The incident transpired around 10.30 pm on Sunday, said an FIR.



While Subbiah and Senthil Kumar died on the spot, Sahul Hameed and Priyadarshini were seriously injured on their heads. They are currently under treatment at a private hospital. Authoor Police inspector V Balamurugan told TNIE that the bus driver has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.



Meanwhile, the public has demanded the authorities to cancel Magesh's licence. They also opined that he be charged with murder.

