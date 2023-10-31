Home States Tamil Nadu

Plaints on sewage discharge into Thamirabarani river, grama sabha meetings submitted to Collector

The panchayat president belongs to the Thevar community. His administration is not conducting meetings on a rotational basis," they said.

Thamirabarani river used for representation purpose.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Members of the Thamirabarani Paathukaappu Iyakkam have submitted a petition to District Collector K P Karthikeyan during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday, demanding that the state government take steps against the discharge of sewage into the river.

In his petition, General Secretary I Gopalsamy blamed the authorities of the corporation, the public works department, and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for failing to stop the release of wastewater into the Thamirabarani River. "Sewage from houses, commercial spaces, industries, government hospitals, and offices and hotels, get mixed with the river water, harming the environment and those dependent on it," he added.

In addition to this, the scheduled caste residents of Mela Palamadai, Indira Nagar, and Kaattampuli under Palamadai panchayat submitted a petition demanding that gram sabha meetings be held in their hamlets. "We are more than 2,000 people residing in these hamlets. The panchayat president belongs to the Thevar community. His administration is not conducting meetings on a rotational basis," they said.

