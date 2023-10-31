Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea seeking cleanliness and adequate facilities in two Tamil Nadu govt schools disposed of

A Bench of justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel disposed of the PIL after the government counsel assured to take the necessary steps to address the issue.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking direction to ensure cleanliness and adequate infrastructure facilities in government boys' higher secondary school and government primary school in Othakadai.

A Bench of justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel disposed of the PIL after the government counsel assured them of taking the necessary steps to address the issue. The judges advised the authorities to do the needful as expeditiously as possible and report to the court.

The PIL was filed by R Santhamoorthy, a resident of Othakadai. He stated in his petition that nearly 650 students are studying in the government higher secondary school, but only one toilet is available for them. He also highlighted the lack of various other facilities like sufficient classrooms, and compound walls, and the need for more cleaning staff and watchmen in both the higher secondary and primary schools.

The government counsel, in his reply, said the existing urinals and toilets have been cleaned and garbage has been removed. As regards the request for additional constructions, he said a proposal is pending before the Public Works Department in that regard. He also assured that steps would be taken to fill up the existing vacancy of watchmen.

