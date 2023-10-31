Raj Bhavan functioning like BJP party office now, says CM Stalin

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Taking exception to Governor RN Ravi’s recent remarks and actions on proposals sent by the state government, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu is functioning like a BJP party office now.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the Thevar Jayanti function in Pasumpon village on Monday, the chief minister said, “The Raj Bhavan is making false allegations about the petrol bomb incident. No bomb was hurled at the governor’s residence. It was hurled at a street outside the Raj Bhavan. The police have also released CCTV footage to prove this.”

Responding to a question about the debate regarding Aryam And Dravidam, Stalin said, “Our governor should first understand the difference between Dravidam and Aryam. While Aryam proposes ‘these are for this particular people’, Dravidam says ‘everyone should have everything’.”

Referring to the recent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, he said, “The DMK is dedicated to solving this long-pending issue. Steps are underway to ensure the release of the detained fishers. I have personally written to the union government to resolve the issue. Further, DMK parliamentary party leader T R Baalu along with a few fishermen association representatives from Ramanathapuram have been sent to meet the Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and brief him about the prevailing situation.”

