Sanatana remarks: Onus of providing evidence on the petitioner, not me, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday submitted before the Madras High Court that the petitioner who had filed a complaint against him over his alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks, should produce related evidence and that the court cannot compel him to do anything against his Constitutional right.

The DMK also told the HC that the BJP was doing "Twitter politics" on the basis of the case against Udhayanidhi, TN Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister.

Senior counsel P Wilson orally made the above submission when the writ of quo warranto (challenging one's right to hold a public office) filed by T Manohar, an office bearer of right wing Hindu Munnani, against Udhyanidhi Stalin came up for hearing before Justice Anita Sumanth.

Wilson contended that the proceedings of the case were being misreported on social media by the members of BJP including K Annamalai, the party's State president of the BJP on his Twitter handle.

He that said having filed a petition, it was the duty of the petitioner to file necessary evidence and failure to do so should entail in dismissal of the petition.

The court cannot compel to do anything against the constitutional right of the Respondent -- Udhyanidhi Stalin, Wilson added.

The judge posted to November 7, further hearing of the case, after Wilson and Advocate General R Shanmughasundaram sought time to file a counter affidavit to the application filed by the petitioner.

