Tamil Nadu BJP functionary’s wife asks court to order police not to invoke Goondas on husband

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anticipating that the police may soon detain Tamil Nadu BJP’s Youth Development and Sports Cell head Amar Prasad Reddy under the Goondas Act, his wife Nirosa has moved a petition in the Madras High Court seeking orders to forebear the police from invoking provisions under the Act against him.

Reddy was arrested on October 21 in connection with the alleged clash between police personnel and BJP cadre over the removal of unauthorised flag poles installed in front of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai’s residence in the suburbs of Chennai.

Nirosa alleged that Reddy was not even present at the spot when the clash occurred and that the Kanathur police foisted a false case against him. “His name has also been included in certain cases registered by the police personnel in Nungambakkam, Kotturpuram and Alwarkurichi stations,” she claimed and added that ADGP Davidson Devasirvatham had developed animosity with my husband after he exposed the ADGP’s role in the alleged fake passport scam in Madurai. Now, the ADGP is using Tambaram Police Commissioner Amalraj to take revenge on my husband, she further alleged.

Nirosa also said the top police officers have not yet responded to a representation she sent to them on October 23 and that she fears they will detain her husband under the Goondas Act. She sought the court to issue a writ of mandamus to forbear the respondent officials from passing orders to invoke provisions of the Act on Reddy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Anticipating that the police may soon detain Tamil Nadu BJP’s Youth Development and Sports Cell head Amar Prasad Reddy under the Goondas Act, his wife Nirosa has moved a petition in the Madras High Court seeking orders to forebear the police from invoking provisions under the Act against him. Reddy was arrested on October 21 in connection with the alleged clash between police personnel and BJP cadre over the removal of unauthorised flag poles installed in front of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai’s residence in the suburbs of Chennai. Nirosa alleged that Reddy was not even present at the spot when the clash occurred and that the Kanathur police foisted a false case against him. “His name has also been included in certain cases registered by the police personnel in Nungambakkam, Kotturpuram and Alwarkurichi stations,” she claimed and added that ADGP Davidson Devasirvatham had developed animosity with my husband after he exposed the ADGP’s role in the alleged fake passport scam in Madurai. Now, the ADGP is using Tambaram Police Commissioner Amalraj to take revenge on my husband, she further alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nirosa also said the top police officers have not yet responded to a representation she sent to them on October 23 and that she fears they will detain her husband under the Goondas Act. She sought the court to issue a writ of mandamus to forbear the respondent officials from passing orders to invoke provisions of the Act on Reddy. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp