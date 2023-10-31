Tamil Nadu contractor fined Rs 50, 000 after truck gets stuck in UGD pit

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a truck got stuck in a pit dug for installing UGD pipelines on Avinashi Road on Monday, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) imposed a penalty of `50,000 on the contractor and served a notice. The corporation has also warned all contractors of similar action.

The contractor who is carrying out UGD work on Avinashi Road has been criticised by locals, motorists, and highways department officials for the slow pace of work. On Monday, a truck got stuck in the pit and affected traffic movement near the Lakshmi Mills - Papanaickenpalayam junction. NH department officials brought in their crane, lifted the truck from the pit and cleared the traffic with the help of civic body and police department officials.

An official from the NH wing of the state highways department told TNIE, “We have written multiple complaints to the CCMC against the contractor over the shoddy works carried out by him on Avinshi Road where we are carrying out the flyover project. But so far, no action has been taken against him. After the truck got stuck, we sent one more letter to the CCMC Commissioner, demanding action and expediting the project.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Roads are the civic body’s responsibility and we have received the complaint against the contractor. I’ve instructed officials to levy a hefty fine against the contractor for his negligence and take steps action to avoid a similar situation in future.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: After a truck got stuck in a pit dug for installing UGD pipelines on Avinashi Road on Monday, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) imposed a penalty of `50,000 on the contractor and served a notice. The corporation has also warned all contractors of similar action. The contractor who is carrying out UGD work on Avinashi Road has been criticised by locals, motorists, and highways department officials for the slow pace of work. On Monday, a truck got stuck in the pit and affected traffic movement near the Lakshmi Mills - Papanaickenpalayam junction. NH department officials brought in their crane, lifted the truck from the pit and cleared the traffic with the help of civic body and police department officials. An official from the NH wing of the state highways department told TNIE, “We have written multiple complaints to the CCMC against the contractor over the shoddy works carried out by him on Avinshi Road where we are carrying out the flyover project. But so far, no action has been taken against him. After the truck got stuck, we sent one more letter to the CCMC Commissioner, demanding action and expediting the project.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Roads are the civic body’s responsibility and we have received the complaint against the contractor. I’ve instructed officials to levy a hefty fine against the contractor for his negligence and take steps action to avoid a similar situation in future.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp