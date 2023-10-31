Tamil Nadu's Vedaranyam farmers pin hope on short duration crops

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers here have started sowing medium- and short-term varieties of samba and thaladi crops, pinning their hope on the northeast monsoon, which has picked up pace over the last couple of days in Vedaranyam. In Vedaranyam block, majority of areas does not have access to Cauvery water and farmers are dependent on rainfall.

According to the agriculture department, farmers have sown seeds in 14,000 hectares of land. The monsoon rain is expected to aid cultivation in about 20,000 hectares. Due to the favourable weather forecast for the next ten days, farmers in the region have expressed hope of getting a decent yield. But farmers, who usually prefer a long-term variety of crop, are resorting to sowing medium- and short-term varieties.

"I am cultivating samba using the short-term variety ADT45 in four acres of land. I am expecting a yield in around 110 days. I am uncertain of receiving continuous rain for the next two months, hence I went with the safest option," said D Olichandran, a farmer from Panchanathikulam. "I initially used long-term crop CR1009 for cultivation in my four acres of land in August.

But, the cultivation failed due to lack of rainfall. Now I am using a medium-term variety CR1009 sub. I am hopeful of good yield in 140 days," said K Selvakumar, a farmer from Andarkadu. Meanwhile, the agriculture department is expecting the samba and thaladi cultivations to cross 64,000 hectares this year. The cultivation has already began in about 40,000 hectares in the district. "Vedaranyam farmers who primarily depend on rainfall have widely started cultivation. Many have chosen the crop variety wisely," an agriculture department official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers here have started sowing medium- and short-term varieties of samba and thaladi crops, pinning their hope on the northeast monsoon, which has picked up pace over the last couple of days in Vedaranyam. In Vedaranyam block, majority of areas does not have access to Cauvery water and farmers are dependent on rainfall. According to the agriculture department, farmers have sown seeds in 14,000 hectares of land. The monsoon rain is expected to aid cultivation in about 20,000 hectares. Due to the favourable weather forecast for the next ten days, farmers in the region have expressed hope of getting a decent yield. But farmers, who usually prefer a long-term variety of crop, are resorting to sowing medium- and short-term varieties. "I am cultivating samba using the short-term variety ADT45 in four acres of land. I am expecting a yield in around 110 days. I am uncertain of receiving continuous rain for the next two months, hence I went with the safest option," said D Olichandran, a farmer from Panchanathikulam. "I initially used long-term crop CR1009 for cultivation in my four acres of land in August.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But, the cultivation failed due to lack of rainfall. Now I am using a medium-term variety CR1009 sub. I am hopeful of good yield in 140 days," said K Selvakumar, a farmer from Andarkadu. Meanwhile, the agriculture department is expecting the samba and thaladi cultivations to cross 64,000 hectares this year. The cultivation has already began in about 40,000 hectares in the district. "Vedaranyam farmers who primarily depend on rainfall have widely started cultivation. Many have chosen the crop variety wisely," an agriculture department official said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp