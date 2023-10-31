Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchirappalli Rockfort stone wall at risk of collapse, residents demand urgent repairs

Marimuthu, another resident, emphasised the necessity to promptly clear vegetation on the wall and conduct maintenance with input from civil engineers specialising in archaeological structures.

Published: 31st October 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

The stone wall is in need of urgent maintenance | M K Ashok Kumar

The stone wall is in need of urgent maintenance | M K Ashok Kumar

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Stones tumbling down from a centuries-old expansive stone wall at Rock Fort are making life a little riskier for the families living alongside it. The wall at Rock Fort along Andal Street has begun showing signs of weakening due to prolonged neglect, with plants and trees growing from the crevices, and recent months have seen stones falling from the stone walls onto houses nearby.

Compounding the situation is the reluctance of both the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the HR&CE departments to take responsibility for the wall. Manoharan, a resident, recounted an incident: "One day, there was a loud crash behind the house.

Upon inspection, I saw large stones lying. The wall requires urgent maintenance; otherwise, it poses a substantial risk." Not only are the residents below the wall in jeopardy; Should the wall collapse, the houses situated atop the structure would also bear the brunt.

Marimuthu, another resident, emphasised the necessity to promptly clear vegetation on the wall and conduct maintenance with input from civil engineers specialising in archaeological structures. However, the primary issue lies in the absence of any department taking responsibility for the wall. Upon questioning, ASI officers of the Tiruchy circle clarified that the wall did not fall within their purview.

"Our jurisdiction covers only the caves and pathways leading to them," they stated. Hariharan Subramanian, assistant commissioner of Rock Fort Temple under the HR&CE, mentioned, "The wall is not within our department's responsibility. Some time ago, when residents filed a complaint about the wall with the district administration, we explicitly stated our lack of authority over the wall."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stone wall collapse Rock Fort ASI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp