Tiruchy 'One Station One Product' stalls clock Rs 66 lakh sale in 7 months

TIRUCHY: The outlets, set up under the 'One Station, One Product' initiative to promote sale of indigenous products in railway stations, have become a boon for artisans, weavers, potters and small-scale traders of the district.

A variety of products are being sold through these OSOP stalls including Thanjavur dolls, seashell products, organic and traditional food products, millets and handloom products. At present, there are 51 such stalls in stations under the Tiruchy division.

According to railway data, 15 OSOP outlets, installed in 2022, recorded a sale of Rs 65.98 lakh till March this year. The sale went up to Rs 66.29 lakh since April after the installation of 36 more OSOP outlets. Though there has been only a marginal jump in sales, small-scale traders, who are struggling to get a space in the market, believe these outlets will become a major attraction in coming years.

"In major stations, the monthly rent for operating the stall is Rs 2,000 and in small stations it is Rs 1,000. The railways is giving us a space at an affordable rate. This is of great help of those who are struggling to push local products in the market. I started this stall last month to sell traditional palm jaggery and I am getting a good response," says Hameed, who runs an outlet in the Tiruchy railway junction.

However, the local producers have urged the railways to offer more support to those operating OSOP stalls in small stations. "The railways is following a strict standards for the allotment of these stalls. For instance, you would get these stalls only if you have food safety certificates and other documents like artisan or weaver identity cards.

But, many people are not aware of it. So, if this information is available, along with details of OSOP stalls, in its ticket booking site and trains, it would increase the sales even in small stations," says an artisan selling his product at an OSOP outlet in a small station under Tiruchy division.

