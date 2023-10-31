Tirunelveli advocates stage stir seeking registration of FIR against cop

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Advocates from the Tirunelveli court campus staged a road blockade protest on the Tirunelveli-Thoothukudi road on Monday demanding the registration of an FIR against the police personnel who allegedly attacked one of their fellow advocates. Advocates Rajeswaran and Manikandan led the protest and raised slogans condemning the police department. The protesters claimed that the police officials were attempting to save the police personnel from legal action.



"On Saturday night, Arulmani, an advocate, was riding his bike via KTC Nagar. A head constable stopped him and checked the vehicle. During the check, the constable allegedly used unparliamentary words against the advocate," sources said. Arulmani videographed a portion of the incident on his cell phone and the video went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the constable also alleged that the advocate attacked him. Stating that police officials are attempting to register a case against Arulmani, the advocates have also petitioned Tirunelveli City Commissioner of Police C Mageswari demanding action against the constable. Meanwhile, the head constable was transferred to the Armed Reserve later in the day.

