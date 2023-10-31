Tirupattur VCK dist secy alleges death threat for helping SCs, files plaint

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: VCK district secretary in Tirupattur north C Omprakasam filed a complaint with Tirupattur SP and collector on Monday alleging that he received a letter threatening death and caste-based abuse.

According to the complaint, the letter had the “sender’s name” mentioned as DP Jaganath, AIADMK branch secretary and assistant secretary of Parents Teachers Association at Devalapuram Government Higher Secondary School.

The letter wanted VCK cadres to stop extending support to P Indhumathi, who was elected unopposed as Nayakaneri panchayat president and is yet to assume office owing to a pending court case. Functionaries of VCK and left had staged protests in support of Indumathi, and the letter threatened to behead them for doing so.

The letter also wanted VCK cadres to stop supporting P Indhira and Pandurangan who belonged to different castes and had got married. Indhira, who had been ex-communicated from the village for years, had filed a police compliant on October 12 in this regard. The letter threatened to kill Omprakasam, Marudhan, Balamurugan and Nagappan who helped Indhira when her sister-in-law recently died.

On receiving the threat, Omprakasam lodged a complaint at the Ambur police station on Saturday. Though a CSR was filed, an FIR was not registered, and VCK functionaries approached the SP and collector on Monday. Indhumathi also filed a complaint at the Ambur station alleging that casteist slur had been hurled at her in the letter.

Tirupattur SP Albert John said, “A CSR has been filed and investigation is in progress. However, we couldn’t register an FIR due to the letter being sent by an anonymous person.”

