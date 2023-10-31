Home States Tamil Nadu

Widespread rains come as relief to Thanjai farmers cultivating samba 

A K R Ravichander of Ammayagaram said the rains were helpful for farmers in the process of transplanting samba nursery or who have recently transplanted.

Farmers begin samba cultivation after rain in delta district | M K Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Widespread rain in Thanjavur district on Sunday night came as an aid for farmers starting samba cultivation using energised pump sets. In the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Monday, all 21 rain gauge stations in Thanjavur district recorded rainfall, with Kurungulam recording the highest (47mm).

P Govindaraj of Thozhagirippatti said farmers who started samba cultivation could not transplant due to the non-availability of continuous power supply. “Now, I can transplant nurseries in one acre,” he said. 

R Sukumaran of Orathanadu said that besides helping farmers who started samba cultivation with groundwater, the rain will also help farmers without pump sets to till the land in preparation of sowing groundnut seeds. 

Rainfall recorded in Thanjavur district during the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Monday (in mm): Kurungulam-47, Tiruvidaimarudur- 17, Vettikkadu-16, Orathanadu-15, Thirukattupalli-14, Peravurani-14, Manjalaru head-13, Anaikkarai-11, Eachanviduthi-10, Kallanai-10, Kumbakonam-10, Budalur-9, Neivasal Thenpathi-9, Thanjavur-8, Madukkur-8, Tiruvaiyaru-7, Adirampattinam-7, Pattukkottai-7.

