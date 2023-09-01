BJP councillor among three held for smuggling gutka

By Express News Service

TENKASI: BJP councillor of Shengottai municipality and two others were arrested on Thursday for allegedly smuggling gutka products worth Rs 10 lakh from Kerala to Tamil Nadu. Apart from the councillor K Shenbagarajan, the two others were identified by the police as M Ajay Sathish (24) and J Kirubakaran (35), residents of Thoothukudi district. "Police personnel intensified their vehicle inspection at Puliyarai check post after they received a tip-off. They checked a mini truck on suspicion and found nearly 1,263 kg of gutka products of different varieties worth Rs 10 lakh, inside the vehicle," said sources. Further probe is on.