BJP functionary murdered, six booked

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: BJP district youth wing general secretary Jagan Pandian was allegedly murdered by a six-member gang in Tirunelveli on Wednesday night. The relatives of the deceased staged a road blockade in the city on Thursday demanding the arrest of a DMK functionary, one of the suspects.

Sources said the police secured some suspects and began questioning them.“Jagan was involved in the real estate business. He and the prime suspect had a previous enmity. They engaged in a quarrel during a temple festival in Moolikulam a few days ago.

On Wednesday, Jagan was hacked by bike-borne suspects when he was out in public. Hearing his scream, the residents came to his rescue and took him to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, he died on the way to the hospital,” sources added.

Jagan’s relatives staged a protest in Murugankurichi demanding the arrest of the prime suspects. Though the relatives withdrew the protest after the police conducted talks, they refused to receive his body. Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran consoled Jagan’s family members, sources said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai, through his X handle, alleged the DMK is attempting to save the suspects.“I was shocked to learn about Jagan’s murder. One of the suspects who is close to Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab has been named in the FIR. The police should arrest the culprits and take stringent action,” he demanded.

TIRUNELVELI: BJP district youth wing general secretary Jagan Pandian was allegedly murdered by a six-member gang in Tirunelveli on Wednesday night. The relatives of the deceased staged a road blockade in the city on Thursday demanding the arrest of a DMK functionary, one of the suspects. Sources said the police secured some suspects and began questioning them.“Jagan was involved in the real estate business. He and the prime suspect had a previous enmity. They engaged in a quarrel during a temple festival in Moolikulam a few days ago. On Wednesday, Jagan was hacked by bike-borne suspects when he was out in public. Hearing his scream, the residents came to his rescue and took him to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, he died on the way to the hospital,” sources added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jagan’s relatives staged a protest in Murugankurichi demanding the arrest of the prime suspects. Though the relatives withdrew the protest after the police conducted talks, they refused to receive his body. Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran consoled Jagan’s family members, sources said. திருநெல்வேலி வடக்கு மாவட்ட @BJP4Tamilnadu இளைஞரணி பொதுச் செயலாளர், சகோதரர் ஜெகன் பாண்டியன் அவர்கள், சமூக விரோதிகளால் வெட்டிக் கொலை செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளார் என்ற செய்தி அறிந்து மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியடைந்தேன். அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கு, ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்களைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். சகோதரர்… pic.twitter.com/L4r9rvF9ek — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 31, 2023 Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai, through his X handle, alleged the DMK is attempting to save the suspects.“I was shocked to learn about Jagan’s murder. One of the suspects who is close to Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab has been named in the FIR. The police should arrest the culprits and take stringent action,” he demanded.